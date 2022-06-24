Grass Valley weather: More hot temps ahead
Grass Valley will have no shortage of sunny skies and hot temperatures next week, though highs will start trending downward, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will hit 91. Winds will be 6 to 9 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 7 mph tonight. Lows will drop to 64.
Highs will be 93 on Saturday, and 94 on Sunday. Expect Saturday’s winds to reach 6 to 8 mph, while Sunday will being 5 to 7 mph winds. Lows will settle in the mid-60s both nights.
Expect highs to reach 93 on Monday, 89 on Tuesday, 86 on Wednesday, and 84 on Thursday.
