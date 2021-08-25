Grass Valley weather: More haze, and hotter

Haze will persist in Grass Valley until Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 82. Lows will drop to 56 tonight.

Thursday’s highs will climb to 88, with lows dropping to 60 that night.

Skies should clear for Friday and beyond. Friday’s high will top out at 93. Lows will dip to 63.

Saturday’s high will hit 96, and Sunday’s will reach 95. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 60s both nights.





Expect highs of 93 on Monday, and 89 on Tuesday.