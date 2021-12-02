Grass Valley weather: Monday only day with rain chances
It appears that Monday is the only day in the near future with a chance of rain, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s highs will reach 69, with lows dropping to 45 tonight.
Friday’s high will reach 64, Saturday’s will hit 62, and Sunday’s will top out at 65. Lows will settle at 43 all three nights.
Clouds roll in Sunday night, and there’s a chance of rain after 4 p.m. Monday. Highs will reach 61, with lows dropping to 44.
Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will climb to 60.
