Grass Valley weather: Mid-90s by early next week

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s by early next week.

I’ll be sunny for the next several days.

Today’s high will hit 88. Winds will be 6 to 8 mph this morning, and 5 to 7 mph later tonight. Lows will drop to 60.

Highs will get to 89 on Saturday, and 91 on Sunday. Lows will settle in the low to mid-60s both nights.

Expect highs to climb to 94 on Monday, 96 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 95 on Thursday.