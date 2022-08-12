Grass Valley weather: Mid-90s by early next week
Temperatures will be in the mid-90s by early next week.
I’ll be sunny for the next several days.
Today’s high will hit 88. Winds will be 6 to 8 mph this morning, and 5 to 7 mph later tonight. Lows will drop to 60.
Highs will get to 89 on Saturday, and 91 on Sunday. Lows will settle in the low to mid-60s both nights.
Expect highs to climb to 94 on Monday, 96 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 95 on Thursday.
Grass Valley weather: Mid-90s by early next week
Temperatures will be in the mid-90s by early next week.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.