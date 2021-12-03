Grass Valley weather: Lower temps next week
Temperatures will be significantly lower next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s highs will reach 65. Lows will drop to 43 tonight.
The weekend will be sunny. Saturday’s high will hit 62, and Sunday’s will make it to 63. Lows will land in the lower 40s both nights.
There’s a 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Monday. Highs will top out at 56, with lows dipping to 39.
Tuesday (high of 58) will be sunny, and Wednesday (high of 56) will be mostly sunny. Lows will hover around 40 both nights.
There’s a chance of rain Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs will reach 51.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Lower temps next week
Temperatures will be significantly lower next week, the National Weather Service said.