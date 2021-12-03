Grass Valley weather: Lower temps next week

Temperatures will be significantly lower next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will reach 65. Lows will drop to 43 tonight.

The weekend will be sunny. Saturday’s high will hit 62, and Sunday’s will make it to 63. Lows will land in the lower 40s both nights.

There’s a 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Monday. Highs will top out at 56, with lows dipping to 39.

Tuesday (high of 58) will be sunny, and Wednesday (high of 56) will be mostly sunny. Lows will hover around 40 both nights.





There’s a chance of rain Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs will reach 51.