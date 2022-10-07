Grass Valley weather: Low 80s for holiday

Temperatures will be in the low 80s for Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is expected to have a high near 86 and low around 59. Calm wind becomes west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday’s high is near 85 with a low around 57. Light and variable wind can be expected.

Sunday’s high is near 83, with a low around 57. Calm wind becomes west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 82. Monday night will be mostly clear with a low around 56.

Tuesday is expected to have a high near 79 with a low around 54.

Wednesday’s high will be near 76 with a low around 54.