Grass Valley weather: Little relief from heat
Grass Valley can expect highs in the 90s through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into next week.
Today and Tuesday’s highs will reach 94. Lows will settle in the upper 60s both nights.
Highs will get to 93 on Wednesday, 92 on Thursday, and 90 on Friday. Lows will slowly drop, starting in the mid-60s on Wednesday and getting to the low 60s by Friday.
Saturday and Sunday’s high will make it to 90.
Grass Valley weather: Little relief from heat
Grass Valley can expect highs in the 90s through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User