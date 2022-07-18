Grass Valley weather: Little relief from heat

Grass Valley can expect highs in the 90s through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into next week.

Today and Tuesday’s highs will reach 94. Lows will settle in the upper 60s both nights.

Highs will get to 93 on Wednesday, 92 on Thursday, and 90 on Friday. Lows will slowly drop, starting in the mid-60s on Wednesday and getting to the low 60s by Friday.

Saturday and Sunday’s high will make it to 90.