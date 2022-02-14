Grass Valley weather: Little rain expected

If it rains tonight, it’ll be under a tenth of an inch, the National Weather Service said.

Graphic provided by the National Weather Serivce.



Today will be partly sunny to sunny, with highs around 65. Winds will be 8 to 13 mph this afternoon, with gusts possibly reaching 21 mph. There’s a 50% chance of rain tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 21 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 34.

The rest of the week will be sunny.

Tuesday’s high will reach 57, and Wednesday’s will hit 64. Lows will drop to the mid- to upper 30s both nights.

Thursday’s high will get to 63, while Friday and Saturday’s will top out at 64. Lows will hover around 40 all three nights.

Sunday’s high is expected to reach 58.