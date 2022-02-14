Grass Valley weather: Little rain expected
If it rains tonight, it’ll be under a tenth of an inch, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be partly sunny to sunny, with highs around 65. Winds will be 8 to 13 mph this afternoon, with gusts possibly reaching 21 mph. There’s a 50% chance of rain tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 21 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 34.
The rest of the week will be sunny.
Tuesday’s high will reach 57, and Wednesday’s will hit 64. Lows will drop to the mid- to upper 30s both nights.
Thursday’s high will get to 63, while Friday and Saturday’s will top out at 64. Lows will hover around 40 all three nights.
Sunday’s high is expected to reach 58.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Little rain expected
If it rains tonight, it’ll be under a tenth of an inch, the National Weather Service said.