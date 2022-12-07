Grass Valley weather: Last sunny day this week

Today is Nevada County’s last sunny day for a while, according to the National Weather Service.

Today should see a high near 47 and low around 36. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes south in the afternoon. Tonight, southeast wind should increase to around 7 mph. Patchy fog and increasing clouds can also be expected.

Thursday sees an 80% chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible, the weather service said. South southeast wind of 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, are expected. The high should be near 45.

Thursday night sees a 90% chance of rain, with a half and three quarters of an inch possible. South wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph, are expected. The low should be around 36.

There is a 40% chance of rain Friday. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43. South wind of around 10 mph is expected.

Friday night sees a 90% chance of rain, mainly after 10 p.m. The low should be around 36.

The weather service is predicted an 100% chance of rain Saturday. The day and night should be breezy as well, with a high near 43 and low around 37.

Showers are likely on Sunday, mainly before 4 p.m. The day should be mostly cloudy with a high near 41.

There is a chance of rain and snow showers Sunday night, mainly before 10 p.m. Patchy fog and mostly cloudy conditions can be expected, with a low around 30.