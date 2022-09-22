Grass Valley weather: It’s the first day of fall 2022

It’s sunny skies for Grass Valley for the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Today is the first day of autumn.

Today’s high will reach 73. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph this morning and late tonight. Lows will dip to 53.

Friday’s high will get to 80. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph that afternoon. Lows will settle around 57.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs will climb to 84. Lows will be in the upper 50s both nights.

Highs will top out at 85 on Monday, 84 on Tuesday, and 81 on Wednesday.