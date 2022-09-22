Grass Valley weather: It’s the first day of fall 2022
It’s sunny skies for Grass Valley for the next several days, the National Weather Service said.
Today is the first day of autumn.
Today’s high will reach 73. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph this morning and late tonight. Lows will dip to 53.
Friday’s high will get to 80. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph that afternoon. Lows will settle around 57.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will climb to 84. Lows will be in the upper 50s both nights.
Highs will top out at 85 on Monday, 84 on Tuesday, and 81 on Wednesday.
California to again protect insurance policies in fire areas
California temporarily banned insurance companies Thursday from dropping customers in areas affected by recent wildfires
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments