Grass Valley weather: It’s getting hotter

Temperatures will top out this week at 96 before dropping into the 80s by early next week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through Saturday, then mostly sunny Sunday and Monday.

Today’s high will reach 91. Lows will drop to 66 tonight.

Highs will get to 94 on Thursday, and 96 on Friday. Lows will be in the upper 60s both nights.

Saturday’s high will rise to 94, and Sunday’s will get to 92. Lows will again hover in the upper 60s.

Look for highs of 91 on Monday, and 88 on Tuesday.