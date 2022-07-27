Grass Valley weather: It’s getting hotter
Temperatures will top out this week at 96 before dropping into the 80s by early next week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny through Saturday, then mostly sunny Sunday and Monday.
Today’s high will reach 91. Lows will drop to 66 tonight.
Highs will get to 94 on Thursday, and 96 on Friday. Lows will be in the upper 60s both nights.
Saturday’s high will rise to 94, and Sunday’s will get to 92. Lows will again hover in the upper 60s.
Look for highs of 91 on Monday, and 88 on Tuesday.
Grass Valley weather: It’s getting hotter
Temperatures will top out this week at 96 before dropping into the 80s by early next week, the National Weather Service said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User