Grass Valley weather: Intense temps start soon
The intense heat is expected to start this weekend and last through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into mid-next week.
Today’s highs will hit 98. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph this afternoon. Lows will settle around 70.
Friday’s high will get to 98. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph that morning, and 5 to 8 mph that night. Lows will land around 69.
An excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Highs will reach 97 on Saturday, 100 on Sunday and 102 on Labor Day. Lows will linger in the lower 70s all three nights.
Tuesday’s high will get to 102, and Wednesday’s will reach 98.
Grass Valley weather: Intense temps start soon
The intense heat is expected to start this weekend and last through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.