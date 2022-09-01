Grass Valley weather: Intense temps start soon





The intense heat is expected to start this weekend and last through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into mid-next week.

Today’s highs will hit 98. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph this afternoon. Lows will settle around 70.

Friday’s high will get to 98. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph that morning, and 5 to 8 mph that night. Lows will land around 69.





An excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Highs will reach 97 on Saturday, 100 on Sunday and 102 on Labor Day. Lows will linger in the lower 70s all three nights.

Tuesday’s high will get to 102, and Wednesday’s will reach 98.