Grass Valley weather: Hotter weather to return next week
Grass Valley’s temperatures continue their downward slide, though highs in the 90s will soon return, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 91. Lows will settle at 61 tonight.
Sunny skies will remain through the weekend.
Thursday’s highs will reach 87, and Friday’s will hit 86. Lows will land in the upper 50s to low 60s both nights.
Saturday’s high will reach 89, and Sunday’s will make it to 91. Lows will be in the lower to upper 60s.
Monday will be partly sunny with highs around 94. Tuesday’s highs will also reach 94.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Hotter weather to return next week
Grass Valley’s temperatures continue their downward slide, though highs in the 90s will soon return, the National Weather Service said.