Grass Valley weather: Hotter weather to return next week

Grass Valley’s temperatures continue their downward slide, though highs in the 90s will soon return, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 91. Lows will settle at 61 tonight.

Sunny skies will remain through the weekend.

Thursday’s highs will reach 87, and Friday’s will hit 86. Lows will land in the upper 50s to low 60s both nights.

Saturday’s high will reach 89, and Sunday’s will make it to 91. Lows will be in the lower to upper 60s.





Monday will be partly sunny with highs around 94. Tuesday’s highs will also reach 94.