Grass Valley weather: Hotter today, Friday

Temperatures will soar today and Friday, though highs will return to seasonal norms by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today and Friday’s highs will hit 97. Lows will drop to the lower 70s both nights.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs will reach 90, with lows both nights settling in the mid-60s.

Monday’s high will climb to 90, while Tuesday and Wednesday’s will hit 91. Expect lows on Monday and Tuesday to land in the lower 60s.