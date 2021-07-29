Grass Valley weather: Hotter today, Friday
Temperatures will soar today and Friday, though highs will return to seasonal norms by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today and Friday’s highs will hit 97. Lows will drop to the lower 70s both nights.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will reach 90, with lows both nights settling in the mid-60s.
Monday’s high will climb to 90, while Tuesday and Wednesday’s will hit 91. Expect lows on Monday and Tuesday to land in the lower 60s.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Hotter today, Friday
Temperatures will soar today and Friday, though highs will return to seasonal norms by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.