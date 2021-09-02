Grass Valley weather: Hotter temps this weekend

Highs will peak over the long weekend before dropping back into the 80s, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny or mostly sunny for the next several days.

Today’s high will reach 80. Lows will drop to 57 tonight.

Friday’s high will hit 84, with lows dipping to 61.

Saturday’s high will climb to 88, and Sunday’s will top out at 90. Lows will settle in the mid-60s both nights.





The high on Labor Day will hit 95. Tuesday’s will reach 90, and Wednesday’s will make it to 88.