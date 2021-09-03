Grass Valley weather: Hotter temps now, but 80s by Wednesday

A spike in temperatures will last for longer than first forecast, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 84. Lows will drop to 11 p.m. tonight, when haze will roll into the area.

The haze will stay until 11 a.m. Saturday, with the rest of the weekend bringing sun. Highs will reach 90 on Saturday, 92 on Sunday, and 95 on Labor Day. Lows will dip to the 60s all three nights.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 92. Lows will settle at 66.

Expect highs of 89 on Wednesday, and 88 on Thursday.