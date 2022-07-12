Grass Valley weather: Hots days into next week
The weather has fallen into a predictable pattern this week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into next week.
Today’s high will reach 93, with lows dropping to 64 tonight.
Wednesday’s high will climb to 88. Lows will dip to 63.
Expect highs of 92 on Thursday, and 93 on Friday. Lows will settle in the mid-60s both nights.
Highs will get to 93 on Saturday, 91 on Sunday, and 88 on Monday.
Grass Valley weather: Hots days into next week
The weather has fallen into a predictable pattern this week, the National Weather Service said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User