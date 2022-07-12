Grass Valley weather: Hots days into next week

The weather has fallen into a predictable pattern this week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into next week.

Today’s high will reach 93, with lows dropping to 64 tonight.

Wednesday’s high will climb to 88. Lows will dip to 63.

Expect highs of 92 on Thursday, and 93 on Friday. Lows will settle in the mid-60s both nights.

Highs will get to 93 on Saturday, 91 on Sunday, and 88 on Monday.