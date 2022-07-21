Grass Valley weather: Hot weekend, hot next week

It’s going to stay hot through the weekend and into next week.

It’ll be sunny for at least the next seven days.

Today’s high will reach 95. Lows will drop to 65 tonight.

Highs will get to 93 on Friday, 91 on Saturday, and 93 on Sunday. Lows will range from the lower to mid-60s all three nights.

Expect highs of 93 on Monday, 92 on Tuesday, and 91 on Wednesday.