Grass Valley weather: Hot weekend ahead

Highs will spike over the weekend before dropping to the low 90s mid-week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 95. Lows will drop to 69.

Skies will stay sunny for the next several days.

Saturday’s highs will reach 98, and Sunday’s will top out at 100. Lows will settle in the low 70s both nights.

Monday’s high will hit 95, Tuesday’s will climb to 90, Wednesday’s will make it to 89, and Thursday’s will reach 91. Lows will land in the mid- to lower 60s.