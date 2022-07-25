Grass Valley weather: Hot week, small chance of rain on Tuesday
Grass Valley can expect another hot week, with a small chance of rain on Tuesday.
It’ll be sunny through the weekend.
Highs will reach 92 today. There will be widespread haze before noon. Lows will drop to 66 tonight.
There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Highs will climb to 91, with lows dipping to 65.
Expect highs to get to 92 on Wednesday, 94 on Thursday, and 95 on Friday. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 60s all three nights.
Highs will top out at 94 on Saturday and Sunday.
