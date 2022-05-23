Grass Valley weather: Hot week, but cooler weekend
Temperatures will get to the 90s this week before dropping into the 70s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
The week will be sunny, except for Friday, which will be mostly sunny.
Highs will reach 84 today. Winds will be 6 to 9 mph today, and 5 to 10 mph tonight. Lows will land around 58.
Tuesday’s high will reach 90. Winds will be 6 to 13 mph that day, and 5 to 10 mph that night. Lows will settle at 63.
Wednesday’s high will get to 92, Thursday’s will reach 83, and Friday’s will hit 77.
Highs will be 74 on Saturday, and 77 on Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Man suffers major head trauma in dirt bike wreck, CHP says
A Covelo man was taken to a Roseville hospital Sunday evening with major injuries after a dirt bike wreck on Pleasant Valley Road, the California Highway Patrol said.