Grass Valley weather: Hot week, but cooler weekend

Temperatures will get to the 90s this week before dropping into the 70s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The week will be sunny, except for Friday, which will be mostly sunny.

Highs will reach 84 today. Winds will be 6 to 9 mph today, and 5 to 10 mph tonight. Lows will land around 58.

Tuesday’s high will reach 90. Winds will be 6 to 13 mph that day, and 5 to 10 mph that night. Lows will settle at 63.

Wednesday’s high will get to 92, Thursday’s will reach 83, and Friday’s will hit 77.

Highs will be 74 on Saturday, and 77 on Sunday.