Grass Valley weather: Hot today, Thursday
Today and Thursday will be hot.
Highs on both days will hit 96. Tonight’s low will only drop to 70, and Thursday’s low will settle around 68.
Friday’s high will get to 90, with lows dipping to 65 that night.
Expect highs of 89 on Saturday, and 91 on Sunday. Lows will hover in the mid-60s both nights.
Monday and Tuesday’s highs will climb to 88.
Spare room for spare parts: Riebe’s Machine Shop to take over former Sears location
The area’s remaining Sears location shut down in recent months, and now Riebe’s Machine Shop will take over the space, said Bart Riebe, owner of the longstanding auto parts retailer.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.