Grass Valley weather: Hot today, Thursday

The Union staff

Today and Thursday will be hot.

Highs on both days will hit 96. Tonight’s low will only drop to 70, and Thursday’s low will settle around 68.

Friday’s high will get to 90, with lows dipping to 65 that night.

Expect highs of 89 on Saturday, and 91 on Sunday. Lows will hover in the mid-60s both nights.

Monday and Tuesday’s highs will climb to 88.

