Grass Valley weather: Hot today, drop in temps for rest of week

While today is expected to be hot, the rest of the workweek will see a slight drop in temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high of 87. East wind around 7 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon. Tonight will see a low around 62. Southwest wind around 6 mph becomes east in the evening.

Tuesday’s high will be near 83. East wind 6 to 9 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday night will see a low around 59. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becomes east in the evening.

Wednesday’s high will be near 80. East wind 6 to 9 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon. Wednesday night with have a low around 56.

Thursday will have a high near 81 and low around 58.

Friday will see a high near 83 and a low around 58.