Grass Valley weather: Hot today, drop in temps for rest of week
While today is expected to be hot, the rest of the workweek will see a slight drop in temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high of 87. East wind around 7 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon. Tonight will see a low around 62. Southwest wind around 6 mph becomes east in the evening.
Tuesday’s high will be near 83. East wind 6 to 9 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday night will see a low around 59. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becomes east in the evening.
Wednesday’s high will be near 80. East wind 6 to 9 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon. Wednesday night with have a low around 56.
Thursday will have a high near 81 and low around 58.
Friday will see a high near 83 and a low around 58.
Grass Valley weather: Hot today, drop in temps for rest of week
While today is expected to be hot, the rest of the workweek will see a slight drop in temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments