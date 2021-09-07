Grass Valley weather: Hot this week, cooler this weekend
Temperatures will remain in the 90s for most of this week, before dipping into the 80s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 95. Lows will drop to 68 tonight.
Expect highs of 97 on Wednesday, with lows dipping to 70.
Thursday’s high will hit 94, and Friday’s will climb to 91. Lows will settle in the 60s both nights.
Saturday’s high will top out at 88, with Sunday and Monday’s highs reaching 86.
