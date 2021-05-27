Grass Valley weather: Hot temps will be here soon
Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s on Memorial Day, dropping only slightly later next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 77. Lows will drop to 52 tonight.
Friday will be sunny with highs around 81, with lows dipping to 55 that night.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs hovering around 83. Lows will settle around 57 at night.
Expect more sun on Sunday and beyond. Highs will climb to 92 that day, and lows will bottom out around 63.
Memorial Day and Tuesday will bring highs of 96, with Wednesday’s highs reaching 91.
