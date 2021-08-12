Grass Valley weather: Hot temps through the weekend
Grass Valley can expect hot days through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 96. Lows will drop to 69 tonight.
Skies will remain sunny into next week.
Friday’s highs will climb to 96. lows will dip to 69.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will hit 97. Lows will settle around 70 both nights.
Monday’s high will top out at 91, Tuesday’s will reach 90, and Wednesday’s will make it to 89.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Hot temps through the weekend
Grass Valley can expect hot days through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.