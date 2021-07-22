Grass Valley weather: Hot Saturday in forecast

Saturday will be the hottest day over the next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 93. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Lows will drop to 63.

Skies will remain sunny through Sunday, then become mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday.

Friday’s highs will hit 95, with lows dipping to 67 that night.

Saturday’s highs will reach 96, and Sunday’s will climb to 94. Lows will settle in the upper 60s both nights.





Monday’s high will top out at 91, Tuesday’s will reach 89, and Wednesday’s will make it to 92.