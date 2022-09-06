Grass Valley weather: Hot for now, with much cooler temps on the way
Grass Valley is just days away from highs in the mid-80s, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny through Friday, then partly sunny through the weekend. An excessive heat warning will last through 8 p.m. Friday.
Today’s high will hit 107. Winds will be 6 to 8 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 76, when winds will be 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday’s high will climb to 102. Winds will be 7 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will settle around 74. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph that night.
Highs will get to 104 on Thursday, and 102 on Friday. Lows will be in the lower 70s both nights.
Saturday’s highs will reach 93, and Sunday’s will only get to 85. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, when highs will make it to 84.
