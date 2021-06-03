Grass Valley weather: Hot for now, cooler next week
The long-term forecast for Grass Valley continues to show cooler weather coming this way, the National Weather Service said.
It’s nothing but sunny skies into next week. Today’s high will hit 92, with lows settling around 63 tonight.
Friday’s high will reach 90, and lows will bottom out around 60 that night.
Expect highs of 88 on Saturday, and 86 on Sunday. Highs will drop significantly for Monday, reaching only 79. Lows will be in the 50s all three nights.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will climb to 76.
