Grass Valley weather: Hot all week
Grass Valley will see no respite from the heat any time soon, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny through the weekend.
Today’s high will hit 95. Lows will drop to 68 tonight.
Tuesday’s high will get to 93, with lows dipping to 64 that night.
Highs will reach 88 on Wednesday, 91 on Thursday and 92 on Friday. Expect lows in the mid-60s all three nights.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will get to 91.
