Grass Valley weather: Highs will slowly inch upward

Grass Valley’s current cooler temperatures will soon give way to highs in the 70s, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 65. Winds will be between 7 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will dip to 39 tonight.

Both Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs reaching 65 and 66, respectively. Lows will land at 41 both nights.

The sun will continue through the weekend, when highs will climb to 69 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday. Lows will settle in the mid-40s both nights.

Highs will stretch to 75 on Monday, lowering to 73 for Tuesday.