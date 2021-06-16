Grass Valley weather: Highs to top 100 over 2 days
While Grass Valley will endure blistering heat over the next few days, highs are expected to drop to the low 80s by Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 93. Lows will drop to 67 tonight.
Sunny skies will persist into next week.
Thursday and Friday will see highs at 101. Lows will dip to 71 over both nights.
Saturday’s highs will hit 98, and Sunday’s will climb to 95. Lows will hover in the 60s both nights.
Highs will reach 90 on Monday, and 83 on Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Highs to top 100 over 2 days
While Grass Valley will endure blistering heat over the next few days, highs are expected to drop to the low 80s by Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.