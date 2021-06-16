Grass Valley weather: Highs to top 100 over 2 days

While Grass Valley will endure blistering heat over the next few days, highs are expected to drop to the low 80s by Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 93. Lows will drop to 67 tonight.

Sunny skies will persist into next week.

Thursday and Friday will see highs at 101. Lows will dip to 71 over both nights.

Saturday’s highs will hit 98, and Sunday’s will climb to 95. Lows will hover in the 60s both nights.





Highs will reach 90 on Monday, and 83 on Tuesday.