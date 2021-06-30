Grass Valley weather: Highs to stay in the 90s

Highs will remain in the low 90s for the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 92. Lows will dip to 64 tonight.

Sunny skies will remain in the area through Tuesday.

Thursday’s high will hit 90, and Friday’s will reach 91. Lows will settle in the low to mid-60s both nights.

Highs will climb to 91 on Saturday, Independence Day, Monday and Tuesday. Lows will drop to the mid- to low 60s over those nights.