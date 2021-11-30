Grass Valley weather: Highs to slowly drop through this week

Highs in the 70s will soon drop to the low 60s by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through the weekend. Today’s highs will hit 70, with lows dropping to 48.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 71, and Thursday’s will make it to 67. Lows will dip to the lower to mid-40s both nights.

Highs will climb to 65 on Friday, and 63 on Saturday and Sunday. Lows will settle in the lower 40s all three nights.

There’s a chance of rain Monday. Highs will get to 60.