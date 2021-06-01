Grass Valley weather: Highs to slowly drop over this week
Highs in the 90s this week are expected to drop to the 70s by this coming Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 95. Lows will drop to 65 tonight.
Sunny skies will prevail through the week and the weekend.
Wednesday’s highs will hit 93, with lows dipping to 63 that night.
Thursday’s highs will reach 91, and Friday’s will climb to 89. Lows will settle in the low 60s both nights.
Look for highs of 88 on Saturday, and 85 on Sunday. Monday’s highs will reach only 77.
