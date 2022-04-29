Grass Valley weather: Highs to slowly climb next week

Temperatures are expected to get close to 80 next week before dropping sharply, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny, with highs around 66. Lows will drop to 46 tonight.

Saturday (high of 69) will be partly sunny, and Sunday (high of 72) will be sunny. Lows will drop to the mid-40s both nights.

Highs will hit 70 on Monday, 76 on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday, and 66 on Thursday.