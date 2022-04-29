Grass Valley weather: Highs to slowly climb next week
Temperatures are expected to get close to 80 next week before dropping sharply, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny, with highs around 66. Lows will drop to 46 tonight.
Saturday (high of 69) will be partly sunny, and Sunday (high of 72) will be sunny. Lows will drop to the mid-40s both nights.
Highs will hit 70 on Monday, 76 on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday, and 66 on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Highs to slowly climb next week
Temperatures are expected to get close to 80 next week before dropping sharply, the National Weather Service said.