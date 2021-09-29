Grass Valley weather: Highs to reach mid-80s this weekend

Highs will climb to the mid-80s for the weekend before dipping slightly next week, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny into next week, except for Friday which is forecast to be mostly sunny.

Today’s high will reach 77. Lows will dip to 53 tonight. Winds will be 8 mph this morning, and 8 to 11 mph tonight.

Thursday and Friday’s highs will hit 81, with lows landing at 51 both nights. Expect 6 to 10 mph winds Thursday afternoon, and 5 to 7 mph winds Friday.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s highs will top out at 84. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 50s all three nights.





Tuesday’s highs will reach 79.