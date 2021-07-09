Grass Valley weather: Highs to peak at 107 this weekend
Temperatures are expected to peak at 107 this weekend in Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny and hot today through Monday, then sunny through Thursday.
Today’s highs will reach 102, with lows dropping to 75 tonight.
Saturday’s high will hit 105, and Sunday’s will climb to 107. Lows will settle in the mid- to high 70s both nights.
Monday’s high will reach 100, Tuesday and Wednesday’s will make it to 95, and Thursday’s will only hit 91.
