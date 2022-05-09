Grass Valley weather: Highs to jump 30 degrees by early next week
A high of 50 today will grow to a high of 85 by next week, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., with rain showers to follow. Winds will be around 10 mph. Highs will reach 50. More rain and snow showers could fall late tonight, though little to no accumulation is expected day or night. Lows will land at 33.
The chance of rain and snow showers extends into Tuesday morning. Highs will reach 52, with lows dipping to 33 that night.
It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny from Wednesday through Sunday.
Highs will get to 61 on Wednesday, 63 on Thursday, and 72 on Friday.
Expect highs of 82 on Saturday, and 85 on Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
MONDAY UPDATE: Suspect in Sunday abduction, shooting ID’d, remains at large
Press release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office: