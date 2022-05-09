Grass Valley weather: Highs to jump 30 degrees by early next week

A high of 50 today will grow to a high of 85 by next week, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., with rain showers to follow. Winds will be around 10 mph. Highs will reach 50. More rain and snow showers could fall late tonight, though little to no accumulation is expected day or night. Lows will land at 33.

The chance of rain and snow showers extends into Tuesday morning. Highs will reach 52, with lows dipping to 33 that night.

It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny from Wednesday through Sunday.

Highs will get to 61 on Wednesday, 63 on Thursday, and 72 on Friday.

Expect highs of 82 on Saturday, and 85 on Sunday.