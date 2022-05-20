Grass Valley weather: Highs to hit 90 next week

Highs are forecast to hit 90 one day next week, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny into late next week.

Today’s high will hit 73. Winds will be 13 to 20 mph, with 31 mph gusts possible. Lows will dip to 54 tonight. Winds will be 10 to 13 mph, with 20 mph gusts.

Highs will get to 76 on Saturday, and 79 on Sunday. Lows will land in the 50s both nights.

Expect highs around 84 on Monday. Lows will settle around 57.

Highs will soar to 88 on Tuesday, 90 on Wednesday, and 83 on Thursday.