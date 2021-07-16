Grass Valley weather: Highs start to stabilize

Temperatures will hover in the low 90s through much of next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 86. Lows will drop to 61 tonight.

Skies will remain sunny into next week, with the exception of Monday, which will be partly sunny.

Saturday’s highs will reach 91, and Sunday’s will hit 93. Lows will land in the mid- to upper 60s both nights.

Monday’s high will reach 91, Tuesday’s will hit 94, while Wednesday and Thursday’s will make it to 92.