Grass Valley weather: Highs start to stabilize
Temperatures will hover in the low 90s through much of next week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 86. Lows will drop to 61 tonight.
Skies will remain sunny into next week, with the exception of Monday, which will be partly sunny.
Saturday’s highs will reach 91, and Sunday’s will hit 93. Lows will land in the mid- to upper 60s both nights.
Monday’s high will reach 91, Tuesday’s will hit 94, while Wednesday and Thursday’s will make it to 92.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Highs start to stabilize
Temperatures will hover in the low 90s through much of next week, the National Weather Service said.