Grass Valley weather: Highs reaching 60s later this week

Highs for Grass Valley will creep out of the 50s and into the 60s this week, as sunny skies prevail over the next seven days, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will hit 57 today, with lows dropping to 35 tonight. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph today, and 23 mph tonight.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 62. Lows will land at 38 that night.

Highs will climb to 58 on Thursday, with lows again dipping to 38 that night.

Friday will see highs jump to 66. Lows will settle at 40.

Expect sun both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach 67 and 69, respectively.

The work week will start with sun and highs around 66.