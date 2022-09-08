Grass Valley weather: Highs plummet starting Saturday
Grass Valley will see a massive drop in temperatures starting Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 102, and Friday’s will make it to 100. Lows will land around 70 both nights.
Saturday will bring partly sunny skies and highs around 88. Lows will settle around 65 that night.
Highs will get to 82 on Sunday, with lows dropping to 62.
Expect highs of 84 on Monday, 79 on Tuesday, and 77 on Wednesday.
