Grass Valley weather: Highs near 80 this week, then 60s for weekend

Temperatures are expected to near 80 this week before plummeting back to the low 60s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through Wednesday, then mostly sunny for the rest of the work week. There’s a slight chance of rain Saturday.

Today’s high will reach 62. Winds will be 8 to 15 mph, with 23 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 42 tonight.

Highs will hit 73 on Tuesday. Winds will be 7 to 11 mph. Lows will land at 51.

Highs will climb to 79 on Wednesday, 76 on Thursday, and 72 on Friday. Lows will range from 47 to 53 over those three nights.

Expect a slight chance of rain Saturday. Highs will hit 63.

Sunday will be sunny, with highs around 62.