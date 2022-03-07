Grass Valley weather: Highs near 60 all this week

Highs will hover near 60 throughout the week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through Friday, then mostly sunny during the weekend.

Today’s high will reach 60. Winds will be 7 to 11 mph. Lows will drop to 38 tonight.

Tuesday’s high will reach 62, with lows dipping to 38.

Wednesday’s high will climb to 59, Thursday’s will hit 60, and Friday’s will top out at 63. Lows will settle in the mid-30s all three nights.

Saturday and Sunday’s high will hit 63.