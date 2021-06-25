Grass Valley weather: Highs near 100 this weekend

Grass Valley can expect highs in the 90s for the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 88. Lows will drop to 63 tonight.

Saturday’s high will reach 98, and Sunday’s will climb to 99. Lows will drop to the mid- to upper 60s both nights.

Expect sun through the upcoming work week.

Monday’s high will hit 94, Tuesday and Wednesday’s will top out at 95, and Thursday’s will make it to 92.