Grass Valley weather: Highs mostly in 70s through the week

Grass Valley temperatures will mostly remain in the 70s as the Memorial Day weekend approaches, the National Weather Service said.

Increasing clouds are expected today, with highs around 76. Lows will drop to 49 tonight.

Sun is then forecast through Sunday.

Tuesday’s highs will reach 73, with lows dipping to 49.

Wednesday’s highs will hit 80, Thursday’s will hover around 78, and Friday’s will top out at 79. Lows will settle around 50 all three nights.

Saturday’s highs will reach 78, and Sunday’s will climb to 79.