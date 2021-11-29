Grass Valley weather: Highs in the mid to upper 60s all week

The National Weather Service is forecasting a sunny and clear work week following the holiday weekend.

Nevada County will see a high today of 69. East wind around 5 mph becomes calm in the morning and stays calm into the night. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 45.

Tuesday will see a high near 68. Expect calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon, increasing to 9 mph in the evening. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 47.

Another sunny day is expected Wednesday with a high near 69. That night will be clear with a low around 45. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becomes calm in the afternoon.

Thursday will see a high near 67 and low around 43.

Friday has a high of 65 and low of 43 predicted.