Grass Valley weather: Highs in the mid to upper 60s all week
The National Weather Service is forecasting a sunny and clear work week following the holiday weekend.
Nevada County will see a high today of 69. East wind around 5 mph becomes calm in the morning and stays calm into the night. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 45.
Tuesday will see a high near 68. Expect calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon, increasing to 9 mph in the evening. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 47.
Another sunny day is expected Wednesday with a high near 69. That night will be clear with a low around 45. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becomes calm in the afternoon.
Thursday will see a high near 67 and low around 43.
Friday has a high of 65 and low of 43 predicted.
