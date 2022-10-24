Grass Valley weather: Highs in the mid to low 60s this week

Nevada County can expect to see highs in the mid to low 60s this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 66. East northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the morning. Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South southwest wind around 6 mph becomes east after midnight.

Tuesday should see a high near 63. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday night should see a low around 38. West wind around 6 mph becomes east northeast in the evening.

Wednesday should see a high near 61 and a low around 37. East northeast wind of 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday should see a high near 65 and a low around 43.

Friday should see a high near 65 with a low around 43.

Saturday should see a high near 64 and low around 45. There is a slight chance of showers Saturday night.

Sunday could also see a slight chance of showers. The day should see a high near 61.