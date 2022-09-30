Grass Valley Weather: Highs in the low 80s this weekend
This weekend, Nevada County can expect highs in the lows 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 83. East wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes light and variable. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low around 57. Light and variable wind becomes east around 6 mph after midnight.
Saturday is expected to have a high near 82 and low around 56. Saturday night is expected to be clear with a calm wind.
Sunday could see a high near 81 and low around 57. Calm wind becomes west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday could see a high near 81 and low around 57.
Tuesday’s high is also ner 81 and low is also around 57.
Wednesday is expected to have a high near 82 and low around 58. Wednesday nigh is expected to be partly cloudy.
